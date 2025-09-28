Trump Set to Impose 25 Percent Tariffs on Imported Heavy Trucks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on Thursday plans to implement a 25% tariff on imported heavy trucks beginning October 1, aiming to shield domestic manufacturers from what he described as “unfair outside competition.”
"In order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all 'Heavy (Big!) Trucks' made in other parts of the World," Trump stated on Truth Social, the US social media platform he owns.
He emphasized the protection this tariff would provide to prominent US truck makers, saying, "Therefore, our Great Large Truck Company Manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks, and others, will be protected from the onslaught of outside interruptions."
In addition to heavy trucks, Trump threatened further tariffs targeting various products, including a 100% duty on "any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product," 50% on kitchen cabinets, and 30% on upholstered furniture. The president cited a surge in imports, referring to it as a massive “FLOODING” of these goods into the US market, reinforcing the need to defend American manufacturers from "unfair practice."
Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that the monthly shipping value for heavy-duty trucks has rebounded sharply, rising from a low of approximately $1.1 billion in April 2020 to $3.2 billion in July 2025, signaling a strong recovery in US production.
The Commerce Department's International Trade Administration reports Mexico as the leading exporter of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to the US in 2024, followed by Canada, Japan, Germany, and Türkiye.
