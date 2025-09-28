Two Hospitalized After Overnight Attack On Kyiv, Residential And Non-Residential Buildings Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv City Military Administration chief Tymur Tkachenko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, damage was recorded across several districts of the capital:

In the Darnytskyi district, debris from UAVs fell on parked cars and, in another location, on a roadway. No casualties were reported.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris hit a two-story non-residential building, injuring one person. A fire was extinguished by emergency services. Debris also fell in an open area with no consequences.

In the Solomianskyi district, a five-story residential building was partially destroyed with a fire breaking out. One person was injured. The fire has been contained, and emergency crews are continuing to work at the site. In another location, a non-residential building was damaged, with the extent being clarified. Debris also fell on private property, with the scale of damage and possible casualties still under assessment.

Drone attack on Kyiv: Debris damages residential buildings, three injured

In the Holosiivskyi district, drone debris fell at two locations in the private sector. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

In the Dniprovskyi district, UAV debris fell on parked cars. No casualties were reported.

In total, two people have been hospitalized. Emergency services remain at the scene.