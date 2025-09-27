Ukraine Welcomes Syria's Decision On Arrest Warrant For Assad

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We welcome Syria's arrest warrant for its former president Bashar al-Assad and support all efforts aimed at bringing him to justice. [...] We are grateful to everyone around the world who helps to reinforce international law and rebuild countries after Bashar al-Assad and other douchebags leave them in ruins," Zelensky said.

He recalled that since December of last year, Assad has been hiding in Moscow - which he called "the capital of impunity" - along with former Ukrainian officials and other criminal elites. Zelensky urged international partners to increase pressure on Russia to put an end to this impunity.

"Russia covers up its own and others' crimes. The only way to end impunity is through pressure, collective action, and accountability for all crimes," Zelensky said.

Ukraine and Syria agree to restore diplomatic relations

On September 27, a court in Damascus issued an arrest warrant in absentia for former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia after being overthrown.

Photo: AA