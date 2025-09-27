Petra Hosts New Seven Wonders Summit, Signs International Collaboration Agreements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Sept. 27 (Petra) – The New Seven Wonders Summit opened in Petra on Saturday, continuing for three days as part of World Tourism Day celebrations from September 25 to 27. The summit was chaired by Faris Briezat, chief commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Authority (PDTRA), and included high-level official and diplomatic delegations from countries such as China, Brazil, and Mexico.Briezat welcomed the participants, expressing Jordan's pride in hosting this global event in Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and a historic crossroads of civilizations. He emphasized that Petra has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1985 and is also a symbol of coexistence and peace, reflecting a shared human heritage.The summit sessions focused on specialized topics, including "Sustainable Practices in Heritage Destinations," where experts discussed balancing tourism growth with the protection of archaeological sites and environmental conservation. Another session, "Tourism as a Bridge Between Nations," highlighted the role of tourism in promoting cultural dialogue, building peace, and fostering international partnerships.During the sessions, Briezat outlined the authority's plans for sustainable tourism development in Petra.The summit concluded with a ceremony in front of Petra's Treasury, marking the signing of international cooperation agreements between Petra and other iconic sites: Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Chichen Itza in Mexico.The agreements, attended by representatives of the New Seven Wonders, diplomatic delegations, tourism officials, and local communities, cover cultural exchanges, joint conferences, and programs in tourism, education, sports, and investment, as well as joint marketing and promotion initiatives.They also include supporting community initiatives, sharing expertise in traditional industries and handicrafts, and organizing joint exhibitions to enhance the global presence of the three sites in tourism markets.Briezat described the agreements as a culmination of Petra's World Tourism Day celebrations and a reflection of the PDTRA's vision to strengthen international cooperation and direct marketing between global tourist destinations.He noted that similar agreements have been signed with the Great Wall of China, the Colosseum in Italy, and the Alhambra in Spain, with plans to complete twinning agreements with the remaining New Seven Wonders.He added that these initiatives open new horizons for cultural and artistic exchange, provide opportunities for training and experience-sharing in heritage site management, and support sustainable tourism efforts while preserving the cultural identity of these sites for future generations.