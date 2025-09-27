UAE Gears Up For Asia Cup Final: List Of India-Pakistan Matches Held In Dubai Since 2018

Cricket fever has once again gripped the UAE, as two long-time rivals India and Pakistan gear up for a much-awaited Asia Cup final in Dubai. It is the first time that the two teams are set to battle it out in the finals in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup tournament.

However, it is not the first time that Dubai has witnessed the Men in Blue and Green Shirts clash, as the two teams have played eight matches under the Dubai International Stadium's lights. Out of them, India has won six, while Pakistan has won two. The tale between the two South Asian teams extend beyond the players; it is also about the fans.

With Indian and Pakistani expatriates making up a majority of the UAE population, the sport has made its way into Dubai residents' hearts, who gather in streets, hotels, and homes to celebrate the game with fierce loyalty, cheers, hugs and tearful moments. For major events, some even take the day off work, or fly in from their home countries to attend the match in the Dubai stadium.

Here's a list of nail-biting clashes that the emirate has hosted on its ground:

Asia Cup 2018: September 19

In the Group A clash of the 2018 Asia Cup held in UAE , India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets on September 19.

India's stand-in captain at the time, Rohit Sharma, said the team was "quite disciplined right from the start".

The match saw three-wicket hauls from pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and part-time off-spinner Kedar Jadhav, which enabled India to restrict Pakistan to a paltry 162.

With Rohit's half-century, and his 86-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan, India overhaul the target with a whopping 21 overs to spare. Bhuvaneshwar was named the man of the match.

Scores: India won. Pakistan 162 all out in 43.1 overs; India 164/2 in 29 overs

Asia Cup 2018: September 23

In another easy win, the Super Four clash saw India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets, with Shikhar Dhawan being named man of the match.

Pakistan's then captain Sarfraz Ahmed rued the dropped catches and the shoddy fielding, although he emphasised that the players were working hard; however, the practice was not reflecting on the field.

At the time, the game marked the tenth successive win for India in Asia Cups (ODI and T20I combined).

Scores: India won. Pakistan 237/7 in 50 overs; India 238/1 in 39.3 overs

T20I World Cup 2021

On October 24, Pakistan defeated India in a World Cup game for the first time. Fans all over the world rejoiced as Dubai witnessed history being made.

A spellbinding display of pace and swing from Shaheen Shah Afridi and a majestic opening partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped a young Pakistan team beat Virat Kohli's hugely experienced Indian side.

Scores : Pakistan won. India 151/7 in 20 overs; Pakistan 152/0 in 17.5 overs

Asia Cup 2022: August

On August 28, the two teams met for their Group A match of the 2022 Asia Cup. India won by five wickets , as Pakistan were bundled out for 147 in 19.5 overs. India's Hardik Pandya was declared 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance.

The match was a very close one, and one which saw fines imposed on both the teams for maintaining a slow over-rate. India and Pakistan were fined 40 per cent of their match fees after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Scores: India won. Pakistan 147 all out in 19.5 overs; India 148/5 in 19.4 overs

Asia Cup 2022: September

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in the Super Four clash; fans in Dubai took to the streets of Deira to celebrate their victory in a last-over thriller.

Although India's Virat Kohli scored a half century, this was not enough to get the team a win. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (71, 51 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) played a superb innings to set the platform for his team's victory.

Scores: Pakistan won. India 181/7 in 20 overs. Pakistan 182/5 in 19.5 overs

February 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Due to soured political relations, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan, the official host of the ICC Champions Trophy. Following this, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed Dubai as a neutral venue for the prestigious tournament.

India extended its dominance over arch-rival Pakistan in ICC tournaments with a convincing six-wicket victory , confidently chasing down 241 in their second Champions Trophy group match in Dubai.

Virat Kohli scored a century, while Shreyas Iyer scored his 21st ODI fifty off 63 balls, helping India secure their second consecutive win of the tournament, finishing with 7.3 overs to spare.

Scores : India won. Pakistan 241 all out in 49.4 overs; India 244/4 in 42.3 overs

Asia Cup 2025

Two India-Pakistan matches have taken place so far in the Asia Cup tournament held in Dubai International Stadium, with India emerging as the victor both times.

On September 14, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets , as the Green Shirts wickets fell in quick succession.

On September 21, India comfortably defeated Pakistan by six wickets with seven balls to spare, continuing their impressive T20 supremacy over their arch-rivals.

Both the South Asian teams have advanced to the final, and are preparing day and night for a much-awaited final inside Dubai's iconic "Ring of Fire" on September 28.