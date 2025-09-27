Azerbaijan Honors Martyrs' Cherished Memory At Newly Revamped Military Memorial

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The reconstruction work carried out at the military memorial in Baku reflects the dear memory of martyrs, Colonel Anar Eyvazov, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, told media at the Second Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

He said that the families of martyrs, and their dear memory, are always in the focus of attention of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as the First Vice-President of the country, Mehriban Aliyeva.

"In accordance with the instructions of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Second Karabakh War, large-scale restoration work was carried out at the Military Memorial Cemetery within the framework of the 'Year of Constitution and Sovereignty'," the spokesperson explained.

Eyvazov noted that as a result of the reconstruction work carried out in these areas, where Azerbaijani military personnel who died in the First Karabakh War, the April battles (2016), the Second Karabakh War, and other operations, including the anti-terror measures, as well as in the helicopter crash, generals who distinguished themselves in service to the homeland, and civilians awarded by the state, were buried, the stone fence was removed.

"In the reconstruction work organized by the order of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, 12 National Heroes, 11 Second Karabakh War heroes, and a total of 670 martyrs were buried in these areas, taking into account the wishes of the martyrs' families, a 44-meter monumental monument symbolizing the Second Karabakh War was erected in the area. Boards reflecting every day of the Second Karabakh War were installed on it.

During the reconstruction work being carried out in this area, this territory, which is sacred to us, reflects the national and spiritual values of our people, as well as the precious memory of our martyrs. I believe that every citizen who visits this area will feel the sacrifice of our martyrs.

On the occasion of Memorial Day, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the tomb of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, visited the Alley of Martyrs, the Victory Complex, and showed respect and honor to our martyrs. Also, complex events are being held in military units on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

As a result of the complex reconstruction measures carried out jointly by the Ministry of Defense with the Yasamal District Executive Power and the Baku Urbanization Service, these areas reflect the national and spiritual values ​​​​of our people, as well as the dear memory of our martyrs, upon the instructions of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Eyvazov added.