Kuwait Amir Congratulates Pres. Of Turkmenistan On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Saturday to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, on his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President good health and wellbeing, and more progress and prosperity for Turkmenistan and its people. (end)
