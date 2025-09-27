Trump Asks Microsoft To Fire Global Affairs Head Lisa Monaco
On President Trump's social media account, Truth Social, he claimed that Monaco's senior position at Microsoft, a company with significant government contracts, provides her access to sensitive information that he believes she cannot be trusted to handle.
Trump wrote that he's already stripped Monaco of security clearances and prohibited her from accessing federal properties.
"After successfully manipulating Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and eventually failing to cancel Jimmy Kimmel, President Donald Trump has named his next target for retribution: Microsoft head of global affairs Lisa Monaco," said a report from Verge.
Monaco took the job in May at Microsoft and is since leading the company's global government engagements following a long career in public service.
She served as the 39th deputy attorney general under former US President Joe Biden and AG Merrick Garland, which "seems her biggest crime in Trump's eyes," the report said.
It's not clear why Trump took this moment to go after Monaco, but he may be just now becoming aware of her role at Microsoft, the report added.
The report also hinted that Microsoft has not exactly been in Trump's crosshairs, but the company recently reduced the scope of its cooperation with the Israeli military as it performs mass surveillance of Palestinian civilians.
US tech firms like Microsoft are reportedly unhappy about the recent H1B visa guidelines.
Microsoft had earlier this month advised employees with H-1B and H-4 visas, who are currently outside the US, to return immediately -- ahead of the September 21 deadline set by Trump when the $100,000 fee on H1-B visas comes into effect.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment