Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar Starrer Slows Down Collects THIS

2025-09-27 12:00:41
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 8: The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer "Jolly LLB 3" collected ₹74 crore in its first week. According to early trends on the eighth day, the film's earnings have seen a sharp decline

Jolly LLB 3 started strong at the box office with earnings of ₹12.5 crore. The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer celebrated the weekend with a 60% jump in earnings on Saturday.

On Sunday, the movie had its highest collection, earning ₹21 crore. On Monday, the movie's pace slowed down. Earnings dropped to a single digit of ₹5.5 Cr. After that, the movie couldn't reach double-digit collections again.

At the end of the first week, Jolly LLB 3's total box office collection stood at ₹74 crore. On the seventh day, the film's earnings dropped by about 11%, and it only managed to make ₹4 crore.

According to a Sacnilk report, Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹1.53 crore at the box office by 8 PM on its eighth day (Friday). As per today's early trends, the total box office collection for Jolly LLB 3 has reached ₹75.53 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 12.5  crore

Day 2- Rs. 20 crore

Day 3- Rs. 21 crore

Day 4- Rs. 5.5 crore

Day 5- Rs. 6.5 crore

Day 6- Rs. 4.5  crore

Day 7- Rs. 4 crore

Week 1- Rs. 74 crore

Day 8- Rs. 1.53 crore ( 8 pm)

Total- Rs. 75.53 crore  (early trends) 

