Netanyahu Blasts UN Message LIVE To Hamas, Gaza Hostages Via Loudspeakers, Phone Networks - WATCH
Near the start of his speech, Netanyahu said he had loudspeakers placed at the Israeli side of the Gaza border to broadcast the address into the Palestinian enclave in hopes that hostages held there would hear his vow that his government will not rest until they are free.Also Read | Is Israel linked to Charlie Kirk's death? PM Benjamin Netanyahu answers What did Netanyahu say at UNGA?
Addressing the United Nations General Debate , 80th Session, Netanyahu said, "I want to do something I've never done before. I want to speak from this forum directly to those hostages through loudspeakers."
He announced,“I've surrounded Gaza with massive loudspeakers connected to this microphone in the hope that our dear hostages will hear my message and I'll say it first in Hebrew and then in English...”Also Read | Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses Zohran Mamdani's arrest threat as 'silly'
In his messages to Israeli hostages in Gaza, Netanyahu said, "Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second."
"The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter and we will not rest until we bring all of you home," he added.Also Read | Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu will 'not occupy Gaza'. This is his plan
Netanyahu also thanked "special efforts by Israeli intelligence." He said, "My words are now also being carried. They're streamed live to the cell phones of Gazans."
He threatened Hamas leaders, saying, "So, to the remaining Hamas leaders and to the jailers of our hostages, I now say: Lay down your arms. Let my people go. Free the hostages, all of them...Free the hostages now."
The prime minister's office also claimed that the Israeli army had taken over mobile phones in Gaza to broadcast his message.Also Read | Netanyahu held 5-hr meeting with top Israeli officials as US struck Iran: CNN
"In an unprecedented action, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a live broadcast from the UN building in New York, has announced that the IDF took control of the telephones of Gaza residents and Hamas members, and that his speech is now being broadcast live via the telephones," the prime minister posted on X.
However, the Associated Press claimed that its journalists inside Gaza saw no immediate evidence of Netanyahu's speech being broadcast on phones there.
