Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association Announces Circuit Court Clerk Joseph P. Day As Community Relations Coordinator

Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk Joseph P. Day joins the Tennessee Junior Pickleball Advisory Board alongside Executive Director Randall Bedwell to lead community relations and help grow and strengthen youth pickleball programs across the state.

Tennessee now offers the nation's first pickleball specialty license plate, with proceeds supporting youth programs through the Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association

- Randall Bedwell, Executive Director, TJPANASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA) is proud to announce the appointment of Joseph P. Day, the first African American elected Circuit Court Clerk in Davidson County, as its new Community Relations Chair.Day was born in Nashville and raised in the Bordeaux community. A graduate of Whites Creek High School and Tennessee State University, he built his career in public service before earning a Master's in Public Service Management from Cumberland University and achieving Certified Public Administrator designation from the University of Tennessee. Day lives in Goodlettsville with his wife Tomesia and their two sons, Jared and Jaden.An active pickleball enthusiast, Day has seen firsthand the need for more junior pickleball programming across Davidson County and the state. His passion for the sport, combined with his dedication to public service, makes him uniquely positioned to help TJPA expand opportunities for young players to discover and thrive in the game.In his new role, Day will help expand TJPA's outreach, strengthen partnerships, and foster greater community engagement as the organization continues building pathways for youth pickleball across Tennessee.“Joseph Day's historic achievement and dedication to serving the people of Davidson County align perfectly with our vision of making pickleball a sport for all,” said Randall Bedwell , Executive Director of TJPA.“We are honored to welcome him to our leadership team and look forward to working together to deepen our impact in communities across the state.”As Community Relations Chair, Day will play a key role in connecting TJPA with schools, nonprofits, and local leaders, ensuring that youth across Tennessee have opportunities to learn, play, and compete in pickleball.About the Tennessee Junior Pickleball AssociationThe Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA) is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to expanding accessible and inclusive pickleball programs that support youth development and athletic growth. Working hand-in-hand with community groups, schools, and fellow nonprofits, TJPA builds networks of support that combine enrichment and pickleball instruction. Together, these partnerships help students succeed both in the classroom and on the court while creating opportunities for young people to learn, play, and thrive. To get involved or purchase a Tennessee Pickleball Specialty License Plate, visit .

Randall Bedwell

Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association

+1 615-714-0139

email us here

