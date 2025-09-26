Europe Construction Products Market Trends And Outlook Report 2025-2034: Boom In Green And Energy-Efficient Buildings Fuels Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the Europe construction products market are driven by increased demand for renovation in aging cities and expansion in commercial and residential infrastructure due to urbanization. The shift towards green buildings, supported by government initiatives, along with rising demand for advanced and sustainable products, also fuels growth.

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Construction Products Market Size Analysis Report - Market Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe construction products market was estimated to be worth USD 96.87 Billion in 2024 . The market is assessed to witness a CAGR of 2.30% during 2025-2034 to attain a value of USD 121.60 Billion by 2034 .

Construction products are the individual products that are utilised in the construction of various infrastructures and building. They include various products that are used to construct key components of buildings, such as floors, walls, and roofs.

The growing construction industry along with the increasing demand for construction products in the development and renovation of buildings is driving the growth of the Europe Construction Products market during the forecast period. Renovation is particularly in demand in older cities for buildings that are not fully optimised.

The expansion of infrastructure in the commercial and residential sectors coupled with rapid urbanisation in the region is expected to fuel the market growth of construction products in the upcoming years due to the growing population in the region. The surging popularity of green and energy-efficient buildings, supported by various governments, is expected to fuel the market growth of construction products over the coming years.

Market Share by End-Use

The residential segment is expected to gain momentum in the Europe construction products market on account of the modern living standards and rising population. The growing changes in taste and preferences of consumers along with increasing demand for termite and weatherproof as well as high-impact products are further expected to propel the segment growth in the market over the upcoming years.

Market Share by Region

Geographically, Germany is expected to augment the construction products market share on account of government initiatives to influence consumers to spend more on housing facilities. Construction companies increasing investments in manufacturing and production are further driving the market growth of construction products in the country.

Germany has provided high-performance wood panel products across the European region and is likely to increase the market growth with the increasing demand for decorative applications and modern furniture.

Competitive Landscape

CRH plc

CRH plc is a leading company dealing in building materials across the globe. The company distributes and produces a varied range of superior building products, solutions, and materials that are employed widely in construction activities and projects of various sizes, across the globe. It is one of the largest building materials enterprises in both Europe and North America.

Holcim Ltd.

Holcim Ltd. is a worldwide leader in sustainable and innovative building solutions. The company is supporting smarter infrastructure along with greener cities and enhancing living standards across the globe. It is pushing circular construction and recycling to build more with less as a global leader.

Sika group

Sika group is a speciality chemicals enterprise with a leading position in the production and development of systems as well as products for sealing, bonding, reinforcing, damping, and protecting in the motor vehicle industry and building sector.

Other market players include Saint-Gobain S.A., Ferguson Construction Ltd., Heidelberg Materials, Tarkett S.A., Kingspan Group PLC, AkzoNobel N.V, and BMI Group, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Europe Construction Products Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Europe Construction Products Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Europe Construction Products Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Europe Construction Products Market by Type

5.4.1 Walls and Barriers Materials

5.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.1.3 Breakup by Material

5.4.1.3.1 Glass and Fibreglass Panel

5.4.1.3.2 Brick and Stone

5.4.1.3.3 Metal Panel

5.4.1.3.4 Fibre Cement

5.4.1.3.5 Ceramic Tiles

5.4.1.3.6 Wood

5.4.1.3.7 Vinyl

5.4.1.3.8 Others

5.4.2 Flooring Materials

5.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.2.3 Breakup by Type

5.4.2.3.1 Resilient Flooring

5.4.2.3.2 Non-resilient Flooring

5.4.3 Roofing Materials

5.4.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.3.3 Breakup by Type

5.4.3.3.1 Asphalt Shingle

5.4.3.3.2 Concrete and Clay Tile Roofs

5.4.3.3.3 Metal

5.4.3.3.4 Wood

5.4.3.3.5 Others

5.4.4 Paints and Coatings

5.4.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.4.3 Breakup by Resin Type

5.4.4.3.1 Acrylic

5.4.4.3.2 Epoxy

5.4.4.3.3 Alkyd

5.4.4.3.4 Polyurethane

5.4.4.3.5 Others

5.4.5 Columns and Beams

5.4.5.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.5.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5 Europe Construction Products Market by End Use

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.3 Industrial

5.5.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.4 Others

5.6 Europe Construction Products Market by Country

5.6.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2 Germany

5.6.3 France

5.6.4 Italy

5.6.5 Others

Competitive Landscape

8.1 Supplier Selection

8.2 Key Global Players

8.3 Key Regional Players

8.4 Key Player Strategies

8.5 Company Profiles

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

8.5.4 Certifications

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900