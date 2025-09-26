Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Harrow To Acquire Sedation Solutions Developer Melt Pharmaceuticals More Details Inside

Harrow To Acquire Sedation Solutions Developer Melt Pharmaceuticals More Details Inside


2025-09-26 08:10:20
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Harrow (HROW) announced on Friday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire privately held Melt Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed price.

While Harrow is a provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions, and Melt Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing non-opioid therapies for sedation during medical procedures.

The acquisition will include Melt's lead investigational therapy, MELT-300, a sublingually delivered formulation of a fixed dose of Midazolam (3mg) and Ketamine (50mg) designed to provide rapid, predictable sedation and analgesia without the need for intravenous administration.

Shares of Harrow jumped 2% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. 

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN26092025007385015968ID1110115311

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search