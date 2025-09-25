A Heartfelt New Children's Book That Restores The Sacred Origins Of Christmas Magic

MENAFN - GetNews)



What if Santa Claus himself could sit by your children this Christmas and tell them the story of how a young boy named Nicholas grew into the man who became the world's beloved gift-giver?

What if Santa Claus himself could sit by your children this Christmas and tell them the story of how a young boy named Nicholas grew into the man who became the world's beloved gift-giver? In The Boy Who Would Be Santa (ISBN: 978-1-63746-351-2), retired school psychologist and counselor Mike McGrew brings that vision to life in a beautifully written historical fiction picture book that will transform how families celebrate Christmas.

For years, Mike McGrew played Saint Nicholas at Christmas markets in Germany and Maryland. Each encounter revealed how little many knew of the true connection between Saint Nicholas and Santa Claus. Inspired, McGrew embarked on extensive research, weaving together history, faith, and imagination into a compelling first-person narrative-allowing Nicholas to speak directly to children in a voice both tender and wise.

In The Boy Who Would Be Santa, Nicholas shares his early joys, his parents' acts of charity, the heartbreak of losing them, his teenage journey of faith, his compassion toward orphans, and the miracles that defined his path. Families will discover surprising truths about Nicholas's background, a factual bridge connecting him to modern Santa traditions, and a message that transcends cultures:

“Be kind and be happy every day. Each of you can become a santa too!”

With vibrant illustrations and an inviting bibliography for families, this book not only entertains but also educates, turning the often-commercialized holiday into a sacred family experience of kindness, giving, and legacy.

Early Praise for The Boy Who Would Be Santa

“I discovered the buried treasure of the life of Saint Nicholas that christens and recovers the sense of the sacred behind Santa Claus... I saw a vision of hundreds of parents and grandparents reading this book to their children and grands on Christmas morning – making the magic moment of gift giving sacred.” - Lou Engle , Pastor/Founder of The Call, President of Lou Engle Ministries

“Beautifully written and illustrated... This factually accurate story sets the record straight about Nicholas and Santa Claus. The book will help families start new Christmas traditions based on 'the rest of the story!'” - Danny Gallagher , WSJF Station Manager, DJ, Creator of Top Tunes Weekly

To celebrate its release, the Kindle edition of The Boy Who Would Be Santa will be available for only $0.99 from September 20th – 27th, 2025 across all major platforms.