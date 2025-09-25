IFC Describes Azerbaijan's Energy Audit Preparations Under Energy Efficiency Law
According to her, the Azerbaijani Law on Energy Efficiency brings the issue of energy auditing to the agenda, which necessitates the study of methodologies, training of personnel and raising awareness among end users.
She underscored that Azerbaijan has enacted a legislative
framework pertaining to Energy Efficiency, with supplementary
regulations and methodologies presently in the pipeline, evolving
from this foundational statute.
“Baseline energy performance benchmarks are currently established.” The regulatory body will mandate the execution of comprehensive energy assessments. To optimize the efficacy of these audits, it is imperative to possess a robust comprehension of the underlying methodology, allocate adequate internal resources, and effectively communicate to end users the advantages of adhering to the minimum energy efficiency standards,” Huseynli articulated.
She articulated that Azerbaijan is on the cusp of achieving complete alignment with these stipulations, and entities that have preemptively embraced the standards will be positioned as frontrunners in this domain.
