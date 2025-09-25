Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IFC Describes Azerbaijan's Energy Audit Preparations Under Energy Efficiency Law


2025-09-25 03:09:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan is preparing for an energy audit under the Energy Efficiency Law, Sustainable Finance Specialist at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Leyla Huseynli said at the "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" event in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, the Azerbaijani Law on Energy Efficiency brings the issue of energy auditing to the agenda, which necessitates the study of methodologies, training of personnel and raising awareness among end users.

She underscored that Azerbaijan has enacted a legislative framework pertaining to Energy Efficiency, with supplementary regulations and methodologies presently in the pipeline, evolving from this foundational statute.

“Baseline energy performance benchmarks are currently established.” The regulatory body will mandate the execution of comprehensive energy assessments. To optimize the efficacy of these audits, it is imperative to possess a robust comprehension of the underlying methodology, allocate adequate internal resources, and effectively communicate to end users the advantages of adhering to the minimum energy efficiency standards,” Huseynli articulated.

She articulated that Azerbaijan is on the cusp of achieving complete alignment with these stipulations, and entities that have preemptively embraced the standards will be positioned as frontrunners in this domain.

