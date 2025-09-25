Dhanush Spills The Beans On How Elder Brother Selvaraghavan Cheated Him In Cricket!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor and director Dhanush has now spilled the beans on how ace director Selvaraghavan, who also happens to be Dhanush's elder brother, cheated him while playing cricket when they were kids.

At a pre-release event of his upcoming film 'Idli Kadai', Dhanush said, "Actually, I was a naughty boy when I was a kid. But my brother Selvaraghavan was even naughtier than me. He was an introvert and would feel shy to even pose for a photograph. But inside our home, he was a naughty boy."

The actor, in a lighter vein, continued,"He was elder to me by eight years and therefore, he would appear huge and I would appear to be small in front of him. He would call me to play cricket. By hook or crook, he would win the toss and elect to bat first. Being a small kid, I wouldn't be able to get him out. I would bowl for three to three and a half hours and he would continue to bat. Somehow, after a lot of struggle, when I got him out, he would drop the bat and run away, refusing to bowl to me. Half the time, I never got to bat. I would only bowl."

Dhanush went on to say,"Similarly, then, we had ten paise, 20 paise, 25 paise and 50 paise. I would collect all that in the hope of buying something to eat. Just when the money saved reaches four or five Rupees, he would come and steal it. Therefore, he was the naughtier of the two."

For the unaware, Dawn Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing the film, had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they have now postponed the release to October 1.

Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film as does Shalini Pandey.

'Idli Kadai', which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.