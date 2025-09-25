SOCAR Green Aims To Commission Azerbaijan's First Geothermal Power Plant By 2030

SOCAR Green, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), plans to launch the country's first geothermal power plant by 2030, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%