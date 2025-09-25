Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SOCAR Green Aims To Commission Azerbaijan's First Geothermal Power Plant By 2030

2025-09-25 10:07:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

SOCAR Green, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), plans to launch the country's first geothermal power plant by 2030, Azernews reports.

