Kuwait Basketball Club Stumbles At Start Of Arab Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Basketball Club lost in an encounter against the Libyan Al-Ahli, 76-72, in the beginning of the Arab Club Basketball Championship that began in Dubai earlier today (Thursday).
The tournament involved 16 teams after the Lebanese Al-Hikma and the Bahraini joined the competition, in addition to the previously declared teams: Al-Arabi and Al-Rayyan from Qatar, Kazma and Qadsiya from Kuwait, Al-Wahda and Homs Al-Fidaa from Syria, Shaab Hadramot and Alminaa from Yemen, Al-Bashaer and Al-Seib from Oman, the Lebanese Al-Antouni, the Libyan Al-Ahli Trablos and Al-Nasr of the UAE (the trournament host). (end)
skm
skm
