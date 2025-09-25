State Minister For International Cooperation Meets EU Commissioner At UNGA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Thursday with European Union Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management HE Hadja Lahbib, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

They discussed the cooperative relations between the State of Qatar and the EU in the fields of equality, preparedness, and crisis management.