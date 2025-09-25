Zelensky States India Will Shift on Russian Energy
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed confidence that India will alter its stance on buying Russian energy and suggested that New Delhi is “mostly” aligned with Kiev.
In an interview with a news agency on Tuesday, Zelensky also cautioned the United States against stepping back from discussions with India.
”I think India (is) mostly with us,” he stated. “Yes, we have these questions with energy but I think President Trump can manage it.”
Zelensky’s remarks follow closely after US President Donald Trump accused India and China of “funding” the Ukraine conflict through imports of Russian energy during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.
While New Delhi has not officially responded to Zelensky’s statements, it has consistently argued that importing Russian oil aligns with its national interests.
The Ukrainian leader recognized that China currently has no intention of opposing Russia.
He asserted that the US President can potentially influence Chinese President Xi Jinping to reconsider his position on the conflict.
Zelensky also pointed out that Iran is unlikely to support Ukraine due to its adversarial relationship with the United States.
Earlier in September, Zelensky praised Trump’s move to impose 25% punitive tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil as the “right” action and emphasized that “additional pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin was necessary.
