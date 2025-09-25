Jordan Condemns Settler Incursions Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs "strongly" condemned incursions of Jewish extremist settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque/Haram Al-Sharif and their provocative practices carried out under protection of Israeli police.The ministry described these raids as a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and a serious breach of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.In a statement Thursday, the ministry's spokesperson, Fouad Majali, reaffirmed the Kingdom's "categorical" rejection and condemnation of these incursions and desecrations of Al-Aqsa Mosque, warning of the grave consequences of their continuation.Majali also warned of Israel's attempts, as the occupying power, to impose new realities aimed at dividing the holy site spatially and temporally.Majali added that the reckless policies and practices of the extremist Israeli government in Jerusalem and its holy places threaten to escalate the conflict globally.To end Israel's belligerence, Majali urged the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to end its ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, its dangerous escalation in the West Bank, and its aggression against Gaza.Majali noted this int'l effort should provide protection for the Palestinian people and uphold their right to establish an independent state on their national soil.Majali reiterated Al-Aqsa Mosque/Haram Al-Sharif, with its total area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.Majali stated Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the sole legal authority with "full competence to manage all affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque and regulate entry to the Muslim sanctity."