Wider Strategic Defense Management Course Concluded In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 25 (Petra)–Defense Management in the Wider Security Context Course on Thursday concluded at the Armed Forces Hotel in Amman.Held in cooperation with Defense Academy of the United Kingdom(UK) and Cranfield University, the program was attended by Director of the Joint Planning Center and British Defense Attaché.On its goals, the course aimed to provide "strategic" decision-makers with the skills to lead change in security and defense, and grasp "key" strategies at national, regional, and international levels, amid evolving security concepts, while focusing on policy development and human security.Over 10 days, participants looked into challenges to human security, enhanced their knowledge of national defense and security systems, and strengthened skills to apply diplomacy, technology, economics, and geopolitics in governance areas.This training, which is part of Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army's annual programs to improve its personnel's competence and leadership, was held in partnership with British counterparts.