Scottie Resources Intercepts 7.43 G/T Gold Over 18.75 M And 37 G/T Gold Over 2.85 M At Blueberry Contact Zone At Scottie Gold Mine Project, BC
|Drill Hole
|
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width* (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|Silver (g/t)
| Sub
Zone
|SR25-365
|
|253.25
|257.25
|4.00
|9.99
|6.25
|Fifi
|
|292
|293.00
|1.00
|8.55
|5.00
|Lemoffe
|SR25-367
|
|133.1
|134.10
|1.00
|61.9
|17.0
|Fifi
|
|200
|207.00
|7.00
|2.68
|2.47
|Lemoffe
|including
|203.2
|204.25
|1.05
|9.57
|8.00
|Lemoffe
|SR25-368
|
|128.05
|129.05
|1.00
|3.39
|0.00
|BB Vein
|SR25-369
|
|278.6
|281.45
|2.85
|37.0
|4.68
|BB Vein
|
|386.7
|387.70
|1.00
|3.85
|0.00
|Lemoffe
|SR25-370
|
|124.45
|126.50
|2.05
|31.0
|12.15
|Fifi
|
|130.2
|131.20
|1.00
|1.15
|2.00
|Fifi
|
|181.1
|199.85
|18.75
|7.43
|7.18
|Lemoffe
|including
|181.1
|184.40
|3.30
|30.0
|7.00
|Lemoffe
*True widths unknown
Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Contact Zone, illustrating the locations of the reported drill results, cross-sections (Figures 3,4), and the distribution of the modelled sulphide-rich cross-structures.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-369.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-370.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Bulk Sample Update
Mucking and separating mineralized vein material from waste from the 2nd and final blast has been completed. In compliance with our permit, the pit is being backfilled with the waste material. The mineralized vein material is being jaw crushed at site and transported down the Granduc road for final cone crushing. The sample is on track to be transported off site for third-party processing in October.
About the Scottie Gold Mine Project
Exploration of the Scottie Gold Mine Project over the past six years has produced exceptional drill results through the discovery of high-grade gold in four new zones (Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, P-Zone) and the expansion of previously drill confirmed targets (Scottie Gold Mine, C-Zone, Bend Vein, Stockwork). There is a clear spatial relation between the outcropping and drill-confirmed high-grade gold targets and the contact with the Jurassic aged, Texas Creek Plutonic suite intrusion. Geological work in the area has established strong connections between the various deposits. The chemical, mineralogical, structural, and age relationships of the deposits and host rocks support a genetic model whereby all deposits are linked to the same mineralizing event.
The Blueberry Contact Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2024, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a first order structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2024, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton Formation and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of >1,550 metres and has been tested to >525 metres depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Mine. Newmont's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.
The Company is targeting the completion of the PEA in Q4 2025. The PEA will investigate a high-margin DSO operation to deliver a gold concentrate to Asian copper/precious metals smelters. By design, the operation will eliminate the need for a gold processing plant and tailings facility, thereby significantly reducing the capital required and resulting in a minimal environmental footprint. The PEA will be based on the recently reported Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 703,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.1 g/t gold (see NR dated May 7, 2025 ). The project envisages a shallow open pit on the Blueberry Zone to start, followed by underground production from both Blueberry and the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine.
Quality Assurance and Control
Results from samples taken during the 2025 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.
Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.
Correction to Finder's Warrants Issuable in the Company's Non-Brokered Financing
Further to the Company's news releases dated August 15, 2025 and September 12, 2025 announcing the closing of the second and third tranches of the Company's non-brokered private placement of non-flow through common shares and charitable flow-through shares (the " Closing News Releases "), the Closing News Releases incorrectly stated that the Company paid fees to eligible finders consisting of 102,150 finder's warrants under the second tranche, and 261,975 in total. The Company wishes to correct the Closing News Releases by clarifying that the Company paid fees to eligible finders consisting of 125,550 finder's warrants under the second tranche, and 285,375 in total.
ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.
Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.
Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category), highlighting the potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.
In parallel, Scottie is evaluating a potential Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) scenario at the Scottie Gold Mine. With permits in hand, a 10,000-tonne bulk sample is underway. This initiative provides an opportunity to collect key geotechnical and metallurgical data while assessing a low-capex path to potential near-term revenue through toll milling or third-party processing. This DSO concept does not imply a production decision but reflects the optionality embedded in Scottie's portfolio.
