Kremlin Dismisses Trump’s “Paper Tiger” Remark
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s characterization of Russia as “a paper tiger,” humorously noting that the nation is more frequently likened to a bear.
On Tuesday, following his discussion with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Trump expressed that he believes Kiev is “in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back,” provided the EU and NATO maintain their support.
He likened Russia to a “paper tiger,” asserting that the country faces “BIG Economic trouble” and that “this is the time for Ukraine to act.”
In an interview with a Russian business daily on Wednesday, Peskov contradicted the US leader. “Russia is not a tiger. Russia is more often associated with a bear. There are no such things as ‘paper bears,’ and Russia is a real bear,” he remarked wittily.
Peskov further noted that the Russian economy has adjusted to the ongoing conflict and has successfully supplied its military with all required equipment, while acknowledging certain “problems” exacerbated by unprecedented Western sanctions.
Commenting on Trump, he said the US President is a “businessman,” implying that he seeks to compel the world to purchase American oil and gas at elevated prices.
Nevertheless, Peskov emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin “highly values” Trump’s efforts to mediate the Ukraine conflict, describing their rapport as “warm.”
He concluded by saying that discussions between Russia and the US are progressing slowly, as Washington links the restoration of bilateral relations to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
