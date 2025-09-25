Kuwait PM Reviews Kuwait-China Projects, Accelerates Contracts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired a meeting at Bayan Palace on Thursday of the ministerial committee overseeing the implementation of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Kuwait and the People's Republic of China.
The committee reviewed progress on 28 development items under the Kuwait-China MoUs, including cooperation on Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, the national power system and renewable energy, a low-carbon waste recycling system, housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment, free and economic zones, and joint work on the environment and combating desertification.
His Highness the Prime Minister directed concerned ministers to coordinate with leaders of major Chinese state-owned enterprises nominated by Beijing and to expedite the signing of construction contracts for the next phase of projects, noting that notable economic gains are expected under government strategies and the guidance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Meanwhile, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and Committee Rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat said all technical reports from relevant ministries were presented.
Following diplomatic coordination, the Ministry of Public Works is slated to sign the Kabd wastewater treatment contract with the nominated Chinese state-owned enterprise (SOE) in mid-October, he added.
More signing dates will be set after China formally confirms completion of technical and environmental studies, he explained.
Kuwait has formally begun contracting procedures with the designated Chinese SOE for the Al-Abdaliyah and Al-Shaqaya phase 3 and phase 4 renewable-energy projects, he noted.
Attending were Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department, Counselor Salah Al-Majed, and Hayat.
lr
The committee reviewed progress on 28 development items under the Kuwait-China MoUs, including cooperation on Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, the national power system and renewable energy, a low-carbon waste recycling system, housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment, free and economic zones, and joint work on the environment and combating desertification.
His Highness the Prime Minister directed concerned ministers to coordinate with leaders of major Chinese state-owned enterprises nominated by Beijing and to expedite the signing of construction contracts for the next phase of projects, noting that notable economic gains are expected under government strategies and the guidance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Meanwhile, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and Committee Rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat said all technical reports from relevant ministries were presented.
Following diplomatic coordination, the Ministry of Public Works is slated to sign the Kabd wastewater treatment contract with the nominated Chinese state-owned enterprise (SOE) in mid-October, he added.
More signing dates will be set after China formally confirms completion of technical and environmental studies, he explained.
Kuwait has formally begun contracting procedures with the designated Chinese SOE for the Al-Abdaliyah and Al-Shaqaya phase 3 and phase 4 renewable-energy projects, he noted.
Attending were Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department, Counselor Salah Al-Majed, and Hayat.
lr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment