Man Connected with European Airport Cyberattack Gets Arrested
(MENAFN) A man has been detained in the United Kingdom by the country’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of ongoing inquiries into last week’s cyberattack on airline systems, which led to delays at major European airports, the agency reported on Wednesday.
According to a statement, the NCA revealed that the probe was initiated following the Sept. 19 incident that disrupted flights at Heathrow and other airports across Europe over the weekend.
"NCA officers, supported by the South East (Regional Organised Crime Unit) ROCU, arrested a man in his forties in West Sussex yesterday evening on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences," the statement noted.
The suspect has since been released on conditional bail as the investigation remains in its early stages and continues, said Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit.
"Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK," he added.
The EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) confirmed on Monday that the incident was a "ransomware attack," which impacted Collins Aerospace, a provider of check-in systems for airlines worldwide.
Airports including London Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels reported delays and cancellations over the weekend as a consequence of the cyberattack.
According to a statement, the NCA revealed that the probe was initiated following the Sept. 19 incident that disrupted flights at Heathrow and other airports across Europe over the weekend.
"NCA officers, supported by the South East (Regional Organised Crime Unit) ROCU, arrested a man in his forties in West Sussex yesterday evening on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences," the statement noted.
The suspect has since been released on conditional bail as the investigation remains in its early stages and continues, said Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit.
"Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK," he added.
The EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) confirmed on Monday that the incident was a "ransomware attack," which impacted Collins Aerospace, a provider of check-in systems for airlines worldwide.
Airports including London Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels reported delays and cancellations over the weekend as a consequence of the cyberattack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment