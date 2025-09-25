Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Connected with European Airport Cyberattack Gets Arrested


(MENAFN) A man has been detained in the United Kingdom by the country’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of ongoing inquiries into last week’s cyberattack on airline systems, which led to delays at major European airports, the agency reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the NCA revealed that the probe was initiated following the Sept. 19 incident that disrupted flights at Heathrow and other airports across Europe over the weekend.

"NCA officers, supported by the South East (Regional Organised Crime Unit) ROCU, arrested a man in his forties in West Sussex yesterday evening on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences," the statement noted.

The suspect has since been released on conditional bail as the investigation remains in its early stages and continues, said Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit.

"Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK," he added.

The EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) confirmed on Monday that the incident was a "ransomware attack," which impacted Collins Aerospace, a provider of check-in systems for airlines worldwide.

Airports including London Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels reported delays and cancellations over the weekend as a consequence of the cyberattack.

