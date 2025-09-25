Australian Premier Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared on Wednesday that “the true value of the United Nations is not counted in decades, it is measured in deeds.”
Speaking at the 80th gathering of the UN General Assembly in New York, Albanese repeated his appeal for a truce in Gaza and the safe release of the captives.
Referring to the UN Charter, he underscored the body’s duty to safeguard coming generations from conflict while also promoting essential human rights and global advancement.
Albanese emphasized that every nation represented in the hall has sworn to respect these commitments.
He added that peacekeepers and humanitarian workers worldwide have endangered their lives — and many have lost them — in service of these values.
"So we must ask ourselves: When can those words hold meaning, if not now? Where can those words apply, if they do not apply to the Middle East? "And what can we, the members of the United Nations, say we stand for if we cannot say we stand for this? "There is a moment of opportunity here — let us seize it," he stated.
He also touched on Australia’s guiding role in the Pacific and his administration’s focus on combating climate change.
Australia, he noted, is confronting the climate crisis while at the same time making use of the financial prospects provided by clean and renewable energy.
