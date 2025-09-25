Iran Blasts U.S. Restrictions on UN Diplomats as ‘Harassment’
(MENAFN) Iran has sharply criticized the United States for imposing what it called obstructive restrictions on its diplomatic delegation during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, accusing Washington of undermining Tehran’s participation in global diplomacy.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on X that U.S. measures had blocked Iranian envoys from attending several events held outside the confined zones where they are authorized to move.
"The real objective behind the increasing restrictions imposed by the U.S. administration on Iranian diplomats and their dependents in New York is to disrupt Iran's diplomatic performance within the United Nations," Baghaei wrote.
He labeled the restrictions “systematic harassment” and said they had even interfered with basic tasks such as grocery shopping.
On Monday, the U.S. State Department defended the limits as part of its “maximum pressure” strategy on Tehran, noting that the Iranian delegation is barred from accessing certain retailers, including luxury outlets and wholesale stores.
Baghaei dismissed the curbs as “cheap restrictions,” arguing they breach the UN Headquarters Agreement, which obliges the U.S., as host nation, to grant access to all UN member states’ representatives.
Washington, while generally required to allow entry to diplomats attending UN meetings, has occasionally enforced political restrictions on delegations. In a separate case, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and around 80 Palestinian officials were denied visas last month — a move welcomed by Israel.
With travel barred, the United Nations permitted Abbas to address the assembly via a pre-recorded video shown inside the General Assembly Hall.
