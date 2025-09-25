Kitron: Change In Corporate Management Team
“Kristoffer has been a valued member of Kitron's corporate management team since joining four years ago. His leadership and contributions have played a key role in our growth and operational development. We thank him for his dedication and wish him continued success in his new role,” says Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.
To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Asklöv will remain with Kitron through the fourth quarter and leave the company at the end of the year. Mr. Asklöv's responsibilities will be divided between Chief Technology Officer Stian Haugen and Hasse Faxe, who will join the corporate management team as Chief Commercial Officer on 1 October.
Mr. Haugen has been with Kitron since 2013 and has served as Chief Technology Officer since 2020. Mr. Faxe joined the Kitron group through the acquisition of BB Electronics in 2022 and currently serves as Global Sales Director.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284
Email: ...
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment