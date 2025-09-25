Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky And Sánchez Discuss Peace Process And Ukraine's EU Integration

Zelensky And Sánchez Discuss Peace Process And Ukraine's EU Integration


2025-09-25 01:06:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The statement was published on the official website of the President of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

Zelensky expressed gratitude for Spain's support of Ukraine and its people since the onset of Russia's full-scale aggression, and for its efforts to help achieve lasting peace.

He briefed Sánchez on the latest developments in the peace process, emphasizing that President Putin continues to prolong the war by rejecting peace initiatives and avoiding high-level talks.

The Ukrainian President also briefed him on the battlefield situation and the losses sustained by Russian forces.

In response, Sánchez stressed the importance of maintaining unity between Europe and the United States to achieve peace, particularly through continued cooperation within the Coalition of the Willing.

“The discussion also touched on Ukraine's EU accession talks. The President emphasized that both Ukraine and Moldova are expecting the simultaneous opening of the first negotiation cluster in the near future. The Spanish Prime Minister reaffirmed his country's continued political support,” the Office of the President reported.

As previously noted, during his visit to New York, President Zelensky held a series of meetings, including with Prince Albert II of Monaco and King Felipe VI of Spain, where he thanked them for their support of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President

MENAFN25092025000193011044ID1110108435

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search