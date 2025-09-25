Zelensky And Sánchez Discuss Peace Process And Ukraine's EU Integration

Zelensky And Sánchez Discuss Peace Process And Ukraine's EU Integration
Zelensky expressed gratitude for Spain's support of Ukraine and its people since the onset of Russia's full-scale aggression, and for its efforts to help achieve lasting peace.
He briefed Sánchez on the latest developments in the peace process, emphasizing that President Putin continues to prolong the war by rejecting peace initiatives and avoiding high-level talks.
The Ukrainian President also briefed him on the battlefield situation and the losses sustained by Russian forces.
In response, Sánchez stressed the importance of maintaining unity between Europe and the United States to achieve peace, particularly through continued cooperation within the Coalition of the Willing.
“The discussion also touched on Ukraine's EU accession talks. The President emphasized that both Ukraine and Moldova are expecting the simultaneous opening of the first negotiation cluster in the near future. The Spanish Prime Minister reaffirmed his country's continued political support,” the Office of the President reported.
As previously noted, during his visit to New York, President Zelensky held a series of meetings, including with Prince Albert II of Monaco and King Felipe VI of Spain, where he thanked them for their support of Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President
