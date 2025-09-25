Ukrainian President Meets With King Of Sweden
“The Head of State thanked His Majesty for Sweden's humanitarian support of Ukraine and for the readiness to continue it,” the statement reads.
The meeting also addressed Sweden's involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. President Zelensky noted that Russia continues to launch strikes on civilian infrastructure and critical facilities.
A separate topic of discussion was Sweden's support for the school nutrition reform being implemented in Ukraine under the patronage of First Lady Olena Zelenska.“Ukraine is counting on Sweden's contribution to its further implementation,” the Office of the President added.Read also: Zelensky and Sánchez discuss peace process and Ukraine's EU integratio
As previously reported, in New York, President Zelensky held a series of meetings, including with Prince Albert II of Monaco and King Felipe VI of Spain, during which he expressed gratitude for their support of Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment