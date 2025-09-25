Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian President Meets With King Of Sweden

Ukrainian President Meets With King Of Sweden


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The news was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Office of the President .

“The Head of State thanked His Majesty for Sweden's humanitarian support of Ukraine and for the readiness to continue it,” the statement reads.

The meeting also addressed Sweden's involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. President Zelensky noted that Russia continues to launch strikes on civilian infrastructure and critical facilities.

A separate topic of discussion was Sweden's support for the school nutrition reform being implemented in Ukraine under the patronage of First Lady Olena Zelenska.“Ukraine is counting on Sweden's contribution to its further implementation,” the Office of the President added.

Read also: Zelensky and Sánchez discuss peace process and Ukraine's EU integratio

As previously reported, in New York, President Zelensky held a series of meetings, including with Prince Albert II of Monaco and King Felipe VI of Spain, during which he expressed gratitude for their support of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President

