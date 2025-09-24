Asaad Alnajjar Pledges To Engineer A Stronger City When Elected LA City Mayor In 2026

Asaad Alnajjar for LA Mayor 2026 (FPPC ID # 1479527)

Asaad Alnajjar for LA MAYOR 2026 - 1

Asaad Alnajjar for LA MAYOR 2026 - 5

Los Angeles Demands Leadership, Not Photo Ops

- Asaad AlnajjarLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mayoral candidate Asaad Alnajjar is calling out what he describes as years of underperformance by the current administration. Los Angeles is mired in a housing crisis, budget shortfalls, and battered by natural disasters. According to Mr. Alnajjar the city needs a stronger leader who brings accountability and serious reforms.“Karen Bass pledged bold action on homelessness, safer streets, and cleaner neighborhoods,” Asaad Alnajjar said.“After years of headlines and ribbon cuttings, the reality on our streets tells a different story, as tents still line sidewalks, neighborhoods remain unsafe, and taxpayers see little return on billions spent,” continued Alnajjar.City Hall's Shortcomings Under Bass--Homelessness Unresolved: Despite record spending and new tax revenues under Measure ULA, thousands remain unsheltered with poor coordination between the City, County, and LAHSA.--Budget Mismanagement: The city now faces a $1 billion deficit for 2025–26, forcing layoffs and service cuts all because City Hall failed to plan responsibly.--Disaster Readiness Failures: The January 2025 Palisades wildfires exposed serious gaps in emergency planning. City Hall's sluggish response left residents in bureaucratic limbo.--Transit & Infrastructure Delays: With the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, long-promised transit upgrades remain unfinished.How Asaad Alnajjar Will Bring A Different Kind of LeadershipAlnajjar pledges to:--Resolve Homelessness by going to the roots of the issues facing families that are unhoused such as drug addiction/alcoholism, loss of income due to job loss, and providing housing at a reasonable costs to the city--Fast-track affordable housing approvals and disaster rebuilding permits, cutting through bureaucracy.--Reform and streamline city agencies to eliminate duplication by balancing the budget ensuring audits are completed and action is taken to reduce waste without sacrificing critical services.--Strengthen wildfire prevention and disaster readiness with modernized systems and well planned effective community-based response plans.Invest equitably in transit and infrastructure so all neighborhoods and not just downtown will see results and will be prepared for disasters, as well as the 2028 Olympics.--Empower LA's 99 Neighborhood Councils to bridge the gap to City Hall, giving communities a stronger, fearless voice.“Los Angeles can't afford another four years of photo ops, incompetence, and half-measures,” Alnajjar said.“We need immediate results not excuses. In 2026, voters of Los Angeles will be able to choose true leadership that will deliver results with accountability, not just a photo ops Mayor.”Asaad Alnajjar announced his candidacy for mayor on March 1, 2025. The election for LA Mayor 2026 is slated for Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Vote for Asaad Alnajjar for LA City Mayor, he understands your concerns while delivering repairs and solutions.To donate to the campaign or volunteer visitMedia Contact:Lori ChoiCommunications DirectorAsaad for LA Mayor 2026Email: ...Phone: 818-929-5674Paid for by Asaad Alnajjar for LA Mayor 2026 (FPPC ID # 1479527)

Lori Choi

Asaad for LA Mayor 2026

+1 818-929-5674

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

We Don't Need Promises, We Need Plans

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Asaad Alnajjar Pledges to Engineer a Stronger City When Elected LA City Mayor in 2026 News Provided By Asaad Alnajjar for LA Mayor 2026 (FPPC ID # 1479527) September 24, 2025, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle , Politics , Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact