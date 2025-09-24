Life For Relief And Development Responds As Afghanistan Faces Triple Crisis: Earthquakes, Famine, And Aid Cuts

Life for Relief and Development - Afghanistan - Earthquake Relief 2025

Life for Relief and Development - Afghanistan - Earthquake Relief 2025

Life for Relief and Development - Afghanistan - Earthquake Relief 2025

Life for Relief and Development - Afghanistan - Earthquake Relief 2025

Life for Relief and Development - LIFE Logo 2025

LIFE's Mobile Clinics, Emergency Supplies, and Development Programs are Many People's Only Source of Relief

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When a magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck Kunar Province on August 31, 2025, followed by devastating aftershocks, entire villages were reduced to rubble. More than 2,200 lives were lost and 3,600 were injured. With 98% of mud-brick homes destroyed, thousands were left homeless in treacherous terrain where rescue teams struggled to reach survivors.This earthquake has compounded an already dire humanitarian crisis, leaving millions without food, shelter, or medical care. Homes, schools, and health centers were destroyed, water sources were buried under debris, and vital roads connecting remote mountain villages were cut off. Families were forced to sleep in the open air without protection from the elements, while injured survivors waited days for medical attention. In response, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) promptly delivered food, hygiene kits, and medical care to 150 households (approximately 1,050 people) in the most severely affected areas. With local staff from the communities, LIFE reached villages that most aid groups could not, sometimes trekking 20 miles on foot.“These earthquakes struck a country already at the breaking point. LIFE's immediate relief is just a part of its ongoing support in Afghanistan, where the majority continue to face growing hardship. With many organizations and funding having pulled out, this aid is more vital than ever to prevent widespread starvation and suffering,” said Vicki Robb, National/International Programs Director at LIFE.International aid to Afghanistan has dropped by 35%, with the U.S. government reducing its support, creating a deficit of $1.8 billion. As a result, many healthcare facilities have collapsed, including 422 health centers, 80 of which were in the earthquake-affected province, cutting off essential services for women, children, and families when they need them most.In this critical moment, LIFE's mobile medical camp became one of the few sources of care, serving 300 earthquake-affected patients, including children, men, and women. The camp provided general health check-ups, treatment for earthquake-related injuries, and essential medicines, with special attention given to the most vulnerable: women, children, and the elderly.For decades, LIFE has met urgent needs while investing in long-term development in Afghanistan. In August 2025 alone, LIFE built water wells that now provide clean water to 367 people, 670 children were supported with back-to-school supplies, and the orphan sponsorship program benefited 233 children. Over 20,000 people in Afghanistan are helped through LIFE's diverse programs in one year alone.It is LIFE's consistent presence and commitment to Afghanistan's future that sets it apart from other organizations. Life for Relief and Development isn't just providing aid in times of desperation but also building the foundation for people to prosper. This kind of support is needed now more than ever with the void that has been left by global inaction.Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala Sanyurah

Life for Relief and Development

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Life for Relief and Development Responds as Afghanistan Faces Triple Crisis: Earthquakes, Famine, and Aid Cuts News Provided By Life for Relief and Development September 24, 2025, 14:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle , Education , Emergency Services , Environment , Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry , Human Rights , International Organizations , Natural Disasters , U.S. Politics , World & Regional ...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact