India Should Reconsider Russian Oil Imports, Says US Energy Secretary Chris Wright

New York: United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright called on India to reconsider its oil imports from Russia, emphasising that the US does not intend to punish India, but aims to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Addressing a press conference at the New York Foreign Press Centre, Wright made the remarks in response to ANI's query on India's continued oil trade with Russia.

"There are lots of oil exporters in the world. India doesn't need to buy Russian oil. India buys Russian oil because it is cheaper. Nobody wants to buy Russian oil; they have to sell it at a discount. India has decided to make the trade-off to buy cheaper oil and look the other way, which is giving money to a guy who's murdering thousands of people every week," Wright told ANI.

Wright clarified the US position, stating,“We wish India would work with us to buy (oil). You can buy oil from every nation on earth, except Russian oil. That's our position. America has oil to sell, so does everybody else. We don't want to punish India. We want to end the war, and we want to grow our relations with India.”

On engaging with Indian leadership, Wright said he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the inauguration night and initiated a dialogue on future cooperation.

"I met the Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on the inauguration night and began a dialogue about cooperation and the future pathway between our countries. Russia trying to find peace in Ukraine is a sticky thing. We are both within the cabinet in the United States and with our allies, trying to find the most creative ways to bring this war to an end," he said.

Wright emphasised the priority of ending the conflict while strengthening US-India ties. "President (Trump) wants nothing more than this war to end, and it would have the additional benefit of removing a source of friction. I am all in on energy and trade cooperation with India. There's a bright future there, but somehow we have to figure out how to work together to put the maximum pressure to bring the war to an end," he said.

In August 2025, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, raising the total tariff burden to 50 per cent, due to India's continued oil imports from Russia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticised the move, terming it "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", and reiterated that India's energy policy is governed by market dynamics and its need to ensure affordable energy access for its 1.4 billion citizens.

"The United States has targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position... our imports are based on market factors and aimed at ensuring energy security for 1.4 billion Indians," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Earlier, many US officials targeted India over the purchase of Russian oil, with Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, accusing India of profiteering from Russian oil in his latest slew of remarks, alongside alleging that India's tariffs cost“Americans' jobs.”

Navarro has repeatedly taken jibes at India in recent times. From calling it a "laundromat for the Kremlin", to the castiest jibes such as "Brahmins are profiteering" from the conflict in Russia.

Further, the White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett said that Trump and the trade team are "disappointed" with India's continued imports of Russian crude oil, but hoped for positive developments.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly described India as America's "most tariffed partner," calling the trade relationship a "totally one-sided disaster."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)