WWF And Hatch Blue Announce Open Innovation Challenge To Advance Technologies For High-Integrity Blue Carbon Solutions

L to R: Vivek Kumar (WWF-Singapore), Wey-Len Lim (EDB), Wayne Murphy (Hatch Blue)

Blue Catalyst Signed at NYC Climate Week 2025

Supported by EDB

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WWF-Singapore and Hatch Blue announce Blue Catalyst, a blue carbon innovation challenge supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). Blue Catalyst is the first open innovation challenge, serving as a platform to convene and develop solutions for blue carbon credits, with a specific focus on technological solutions.The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Singapore and Hatch Blue, with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) today announced the premiere of Blue Catalyst, an open innovation challenge designed to unlock technological solutions to scale high-quality blue carbon ecosystems across Asia and beyond.Blue carbon ecosystems, such as mangroves, seagrasses, peatlands and coastal wetlands, are among the planet's most powerful natural climate solutions, storing carbon up to four times more efficiently than terrestrial forests. Mangroves buffer coastal communities from storms, support rich biodiversity, and in Singapore alone, provide habitat for over 3,000 insect species*. These ecosystems not only sequester carbon at scale but also safeguard US $800 billion in food security and livelihoods annually. Yet, 40% of mangrove-dependent species are already threatened globally. Carbon markets are emerging as a key financing mechanism to restore these ecosystems. Valued at US $1.4 billion in 2024, they are projected to grow to as much as US $35 billion by 2030.** High-integrity carbon markets can generate reliable revenue streams by pricing both the carbon sequestered and the co-benefits to communities and biodiversity.As demand for nature-based credits rises, the success of blue carbon projects hinges on trust and scalability, making innovation, technology, and collaboration more critical than ever.About Blue CatalystBlue Catalyst will harness technology in service of nature, tackling the toughest technical and operational barriers in blue carbon today. More than a challenge, it is a platform that connects project developers, researchers, and innovators across the region to shape solutions that can scale. With funding, mentorship, and pilot opportunities behind them, participants will be able to turn promising ideas into solutions that can be deployed for high-integrity blue carbon projects across Asia and beyond.Blue Catalyst is part of WWF's broader flagship blue carbon programme which aims to restore blue carbon ecosystems in Asia and beyond by promoting investments, advancing technological innovation, encouraging adoption of technologies and building capacity in nature-tech. As part of this effort, WWF is partnering EDB to drive innovation in blue carbon project development and MRV, of which Blue Catalyst is a key initiative.Hosted in Singapore, Blue Catalyst will focus on scalable technologies that address blue carbon project implementation, measurement and verification challenges, including:. Accurate geospatial mapping to track ecosystem changes. Carbon stock and flux modelling, especially for below-soil and below-water carbon. Community engagement and biodiversity monitoring. Restoration technologies such as smart nurseries.As part of Blue Catalyst, WWF will contribute expertise on blue carbon science, its global network of climate specialists, and best practices on innovation and carbon markets. Hatch Blue will provide critical expertise in preparing start-ups for investment, scaling businesses, and validating emerging technologies. EDB's support for Blue Catalyst is part of Singapore's wider efforts to grow as a carbon services and trading hub and to scale high-quality carbon markets in Asia.“EDB is proud to partner WWF and Hatch Blue to support Blue Catalyst – the first-of-its-kind innovation challenge convened for the solutioning of blue carbon credits, with a focus on technological solutions. Southeast Asia is home to some of the world's richest blue carbon ecosystems. As a hub at the heart of the region, Singapore is committed and well-positioned to support efforts to unlock its full potential. We welcome project developers, blue carbon asset owners and solution providers to work with us in creating scalable solutions that can help restore and protect these valuable ecosystems.” Said Mr Lim Wey-Len, Executive Vice President, EDB.“At WWF, we believe that tackling the climate crisis demands bold collaboration and cutting- edge innovation. Blue carbon projects hold immense promise but face persistent challenges in implementation and measurement. That is why we have co-developed Blue Catalyst with Hatch Blue, an initiative under WWF's strategic partnership with EDB, to address these upstream barriers with robust technical solutions. This platform aims to bring together leading minds to co-innovate, enhance project integrity, and eventually unlock high-quality carbon credits that deliver scalable impact for climate action and coastal communities across Asia. Mangroves protect millions from storms and flooding every year, and backed by WWF's global network of science, conservation, and carbon experts, Blue Catalyst is designed to turn blue carbon potential into trusted climate outcomes for people and nature.” said Vivek Kumar, CEO, WWF-Singapore.“We are thrilled to be partnering with WWF and EDB on this groundbreaking programme in blue carbon. Blue carbon innovators stand to benefit from WWF's scientific and technical expertise, EDB's strategic and industry support, and Hatch Blue's commercial, investment, and startup know-how. This multi-faceted partnership will pave the way for viable solutions being implemented at scale and raise the quantity of high-quality blue carbon credits. We look forward to working with ambitious entrepreneurs as well as like-minded partners on Blue Catalyst." said Wayne Murphy, Co-Founder and Partner, Hatch BlueFor media enquiries, please contact:WWF:Neesha Sahl (Ms)Lead, Strategic Communications & External RelationsTel: +65 8782 0735Email: ...WWF:Izrael Muhamad (Mr)Lead, Media Relations Tel: +65 9455 7623Email: ...Hatch Blue:Sarah Karner (Ms)Community & Marketing ManagerEmail: ...An open call for applications, along with further details, will be announced by WWF and Hatch Blue in December 2025. Selected participants will be invited to join a workshop, culminating in a demo day and pitch competition to be held in May 2026 in Singapore. Interested participants and partners may visit for more information and to register their interest.* The State of the World's Mangroves 2024 Report, Global Mangrove Alliance** Frozen Carbon Credit Market May Thaw as 2030 Gets Closer, MSCI

Benedict Tan

Hatch Blue

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.