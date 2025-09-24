My Irie Escape Adds Mbira Treasure Beach To Booking Platform, Expanding Authentic Travel Options In Treasure Beach, Jamaica
Mbira is a three-bedroom seaside retreat perched above Billy's Bay, offering panoramic Caribbean views, open-air living, and personalized service. Guests enjoy al fresco dining in a thatched gazebo, a private pool deck, and complimentary bicycles to explore the laid-back fishing village. With meals prepared daily by in-house chefs using local ingredients, the villa highlights both Jamaican hospitality and community connection.
“Mbira reflects what My Irie Escape is all about-authentic places that allow travelers to slow down, connect with the community, and experience Jamaica beyond the resorts,” said Loraine Graveney, Founder of My Irie Escape.
The addition of Mbira strengthens My Irie Escape's mission to promote Treasure Beach as a cultural and eco-friendly destination. Known for its unspoiled beaches, strong community spirit, and boutique accommodations, Treasure Beach is fast becoming one of Jamaica's most sought-after alternatives to traditional tourist hubs.
Travelers can now book Mbira directly at , where they will also find a selection of other villas and boutique hotels across Jamaica's South Coast.
About My Irie Escape
My Irie Escape is a booking platform dedicated to showcasing hand-picked villas and boutique hotels in Treasure Beach, Jamaica. By connecting guests with authentic stays rooted in culture and community, the platform offers a unique way to explore Jamaica's South Coast.
With My Irie Escape, travelers can enjoy a premium vacation experience at their properties, where every amenity is designed for comfort and convenience. Guests can book a stay and experience a vacation that combines luxury, convenience, and service.
Book now:
Start planning your South Coast escape today. Visit to explore Mbira and other hand-picked villas, or reach out directly at ... or WhatsApp: +1 (876) 471-1099 for personalized assistance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment