My Irie Escape Adds Mbira Treasure Beach To Booking Platform, Expanding Authentic Travel Options In Treasure Beach, Jamaica

My Irie Escape ( ), a locally owned booking platform for distinctive South Coast stays, is pleased to announce the addition ofto its curated collection of vacation rentals in Treasure Beach, Jamaica.

Mbira is a three-bedroom seaside retreat perched above Billy's Bay, offering panoramic Caribbean views, open-air living, and personalized service. Guests enjoy al fresco dining in a thatched gazebo, a private pool deck, and complimentary bicycles to explore the laid-back fishing village. With meals prepared daily by in-house chefs using local ingredients, the villa highlights both Jamaican hospitality and community connection.







“Mbira reflects what My Irie Escape is all about-authentic places that allow travelers to slow down, connect with the community, and experience Jamaica beyond the resorts,” said Loraine Graveney, Founder of My Irie Escape.

The addition of Mbira strengthens My Irie Escape's mission to promote Treasure Beach as a cultural and eco-friendly destination. Known for its unspoiled beaches, strong community spirit, and boutique accommodations, Treasure Beach is fast becoming one of Jamaica's most sought-after alternatives to traditional tourist hubs.

Travelers can now book Mbira directly at , where they will also find a selection of other villas and boutique hotels across Jamaica's South Coast.

About My Irie Escape

My Irie Escape is a booking platform dedicated to showcasing hand-picked villas and boutique hotels in Treasure Beach, Jamaica. By connecting guests with authentic stays rooted in culture and community, the platform offers a unique way to explore Jamaica's South Coast.

With My Irie Escape, travelers can enjoy a premium vacation experience at their properties, where every amenity is designed for comfort and convenience. Guests can book a stay and experience a vacation that combines luxury, convenience, and service.

