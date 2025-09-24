New Jersey Heroin Distribution Attorney Adam M. Lustberg Explains Harsh State Laws

Heroin distribution continues to be one of the most heavily prosecuted drug crimes in New Jersey. Lustberg Law Offices, LLC, led by New Jersey heroin distribution attorney Adam M. Lustberg ( ), is committed to defending individuals charged under some of the state's toughest criminal statutes. With overdose-related deaths still a pressing issue, state prosecutors face mounting pressure to pursue maximum penalties against anyone accused of heroin distribution.

New Jersey heroin distribution attorney Adam M. Lustberg stresses that the penalties under N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5 are severe, even for small amounts. A conviction for distributing less than half an ounce of heroin can mean three to five years in prison and fines reaching $75,000. As he notes,“The stakes get higher fast as quantities go up, or if the location is sensitive, like near a school or a park”. These laws underscore the importance of immediate legal defense when facing such charges.

Understanding the full scope of heroin distribution law is essential, which is why New Jersey heroin distribution attorney Adam M. Lustberg works to educate clients on the consequences. Offenses involving between 0.5 ounces and five ounces are treated as second-degree crimes, carrying five to ten years in prison and fines up to $150,000. Distribution of five ounces or more is classified as a first-degree crime, which can result in 10 to 20 years of incarceration and fines up to $500,000.

Enhanced penalties also apply depending on location. Distributing heroin within 1,000 feet of a school or on a school bus carries a mandatory minimum of three years without parole and fines up to $150,000. Distribution within 500 feet of public housing, parks, or public buildings is punishable as a second-degree crime, leading to as much as a decade in prison. Adam M. Lustberg has seen how quickly charges escalate when prosecutors allege distribution in these sensitive areas.

The state also imposes the harshest penalties for those identified as leaders of trafficking networks. Under N.J.S.A. 2C:35-3, such individuals can face life imprisonment with 25 years of parole ineligibility and fines of up to $750,000, or five times the street value of the heroin, whichever is greater. Adam M. Lustberg and Lustberg Law Offices, LLC carefully examine allegations of leadership roles to ensure clients are not unfairly categorized under this statute.

New Jersey law also treats substances comparable to heroin in the same way. Drugs such as fentanyl, carfentanil, and illegally distributed prescription opioids like oxycodone or hydrocodone carry the same penalties. This means that even if heroin itself is not the drug involved, defendants face identical legal exposure. Adam M. Lustberg works with clients to clarify these complexities and develop strategies tailored to each unique situation.

An important aspect of heroin distribution law in New Jersey is the distinction between possession and distribution. Possession typically suggests the drug was for personal use and carries lighter penalties, though still significant. Distribution, however, involves intent to transfer or sell, which prosecutors often attempt to prove with circumstantial evidence such as packaging materials, scales, large sums of cash, or text messages. Adam M. Lustberg challenges these inferences, highlighting gaps in the prosecution's case to protect his clients' rights.

In addition to state law, federal jurisdiction may come into play. Cases involving large quantities, interstate trafficking, or federal agency involvement often result in federal prosecution, where penalties are even more severe. For instance, distributing 100 grams of heroin at the federal level can carry a five-year mandatory minimum and millions in fines. Adam M. Lustberg has handled both state and federal heroin distribution cases, ensuring clients receive defense strategies suited to either system.

The long-term consequences of a heroin distribution conviction extend beyond sentencing. A felony record affects employment opportunities, housing applications, and even professional licensing. Convictions may also trigger asset forfeiture, permanently seizing property or money obtained during investigations. Adam M. Lustberg underscores that these lasting impacts make it critical to fight charges aggressively from the start.

Heroin distribution law in New Jersey is complex and unforgiving, but defendants do not have to navigate it alone.“Facing a heroin distribution charge can affect every part of your life; your freedom, your reputation, and your opportunities moving forward,” Adam M. Lustberg explained. By working with Lustberg Law Offices, LLC, individuals accused of heroin distribution gain an advocate focused on protecting their rights and futures under New Jersey law.

Those facing heroin distribution charges in New Jersey are urged to seek legal representation immediately. Acting quickly can mean the difference between years in prison and a more favorable outcome. Adam M. Lustberg and Lustberg Law Offices, LLC encourage anyone accused to arrange a confidential consultation to begin building a strong defense.

