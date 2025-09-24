How Dentists Can Use The Halimeter To Make Bad Breath Conversations Easier & More Productive [FREE DENTAL WEBINAR]

Dentist uses Halimeter to diagnose and treat bad breath

The Halimeter applies an objective measurement to bad breath.

Objective breath measurement helps practices improve patient communication and treatment acceptance.

- Galen George, Director of Applied ScienceCAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Talking about bad breath doesn't have to be awkward. Interscan is hosting a free webinar on October 9, 2025, where dental teams will learn how to use the Halimeterto turn uncomfortable conversations about halitosis into clear, clinical discussions that drive treatment acceptance.This one-hour session will walk dentists and hygienists through:1) A step-by-step Halimeter workflow for routine exams2) Chairside protocols for capturing and charting readings3) Patient communication strategies that keep the discussion professional4) Treatment pathways tied to objective VOC data5) Recall strategies for tracking long-term outcomesBonus for Registrants: Everyone who signs up will immediately receive the comprehensive guide, Leveraging a Halimeter to Upsell Halitosis Treatments in Dental Practice. This guide expands on the webinar content with:- Suggested patient communication scripts- Clinical protocols and treatment pathways- A clear plan for navigating awkward conversations using dataRegister now to save your spot for the October 9 webinar and get instant access to your free guide.Register for the Webinar HereAbout InterscanFounded in 1975, Interscan Corporation is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of precision instruments for detecting and monitoring trace gases. The company's analyzers and monitoring systems are trusted worldwide in industries ranging from aerospace to pharmaceuticals, where accuracy and reliability are critical.The Halimeter, developed by Interscan, applies this same expertise in trace gas detection to clinical dentistry, providing practitioners with a dependable method to measure volatile sulfur compounds - the primary gases responsible for halitosis.

Scott Trimble

Interscan Corporation

+1 503-816-6572

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.