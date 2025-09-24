Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors Of Tronox, Savara, Quantum, And Fly-E That Lawsuits Have Been Filed And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO), and Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)



Class Period: February 12, 2025, to July 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2025





According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Tronox's ability to forecast the demand for its pigment and zircon products or otherwise the true state of its commercial division, despite making lofty long-term projections, Tronox's forecasting processes fell short as sales continued to decline and costs increased, ultimately, derailing the Company's revenue projections.



On July 30, 2025, Tronox announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in TiO2 sales for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline to“softer than anticipated coatings season and heightened competitive dynamics.” As a result of the setback in sales, defendants revised the Company's 2025 financial outlook lowering its full-year revenue guidance and reducing its dividend by 60%.



Following this news, Tronox's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $5.14 per share on July 30, 2025, Tronox's stock price fell to $3.19 per share on July 31, 2025, a decline of about 38% in the span of just a single day.

For more information on the Tronox lawsuit go to:



Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)



Class Period: March 7, 2024 to May 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2025





According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the MOLBREEVI Biologics License Application ("BLA") lacked sufficient information regarding MOLBREEVI's chemistry, manufacturing, and/or controls; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the MOLBREEVI BLA in its current form; (iii) the foregoing made it unlikely that Savara would complete its submission of the MOLBREEVI BLA within the timeframe it had represented to investors; and (iv) the delay in MOLBREEVI's regulatory approval increased the likelihood that the Company would need to raise additional capital.



Plaintiff alleges that on May 27, 2025, Savara issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received [a refusal to file ("RTF")] letter from the FDA for the [MOLBREEVI BLA] as a therapy to treat patients with [aPap]." Specifically, Savara revealed that "[u]pon preliminary review, the FDA determined that the [MOLBREEVI BLA] was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review and requested additional data related to Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC)." On this news, Savara's stock price fell $0.90 per share, or 31.69%, to close at $1.94 per share on May 27, 2025.

For more information on the Savara lawsuit go to:



Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)



Class Period: November 15, 2024, to August 18, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2025





According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Quantum Corporation improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum Corporation would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Quantum lawsuit go to:



Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE)



Class Period: July 15, 2025, to August 14, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2025





According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated sales. In truth, Fly-E's optimistic revenue goals and demand for its EV products and services fell short of reality; defendants continually praised Fly-E's brand reputation in the industry, cost reductions and favorable pricing from suppliers as a key component for Fly-E's ability to grow its sales network, while simultaneously minimizing risks associated with its lithium battery, supply chain changes and the regulatory environment and possible demand fluctuations for its E-Bikes and E-Scooters.



On August 14, 2025, Fly-E filed with the SEC a form NT 10-Q: Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The filing revealed a significant 32% decrease in Fly-E's net revenue compared to the same period in 2024. Notably, defendants stated that the primary driver for the revenue decrease was a decline of "total units sold" as customers were less inclined to purchase E-Bikes due to an "increasing number of lithium battery explosion incidents in New York". Although there was mention of sector wide lithium battery incidents in the 10-K filed on July 15, 2025, none were specific to Fly-E's lithium battery. Further, Defendants reiterated the fact that the EV industry is "subject to extensive environmental, safety and other laws and regulations, which include products safety and testing, as well as battery safety and disposal." On this news, the price of Fly-E's declined dramatically, from a closing market price of $7.76 per share on August 14, 2025, to $1.00 per share on August 15, 2025, a decline of about 87% in the span of just a single day.

For more information on the Fly-E lawsuit go to:



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

