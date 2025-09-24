Magna International Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2025 Results
|LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
|Webcast Registration:
|DIAL-IN DETAILS
|Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-715-9871
|Participant Toll Dial-In:
|1-646-307-1963
|Conference ID:
|9829976
|Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call and will expire November 7th, 2025 @ 11:59 PM EDT
|Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-770-2030
|Toll Dial-In:
|1-609-800-9909
|Conference ID:
|9829976
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7035
WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7108
OUR BUSINESS
Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 164,000 employees across 338 manufacturing operations and 106 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit or follow us on social.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment