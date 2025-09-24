INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Coty Inc. COTY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Coty Inc. (“Coty” or the“Company”) (NYSE: COTY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Coty and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 20, 2025, Coty issued a press release reporting its financial results its full fiscal year 2025 and fourth quarter. Among other items, Coty reported an unexpected loss and provided disappointing guidance. Discussing the results on an earnings call, Coty's Chief Financial Officer said that“[t]he challenges of fiscal year 2025 coincided with moderating profit in the broader beauty market,” attributing sluggish sales to factors ranging from value-seeking behavior, innovation fatigue by consumers, and anti-theft and immigration policy changes.

On this news, Coty's stock price fell $1.05 per share, or 21.6%, to close at $3.81 per share on August 21, 2025.

