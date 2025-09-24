Servicetitan Unveils Major Product Expansions Across AI, Financial Tools, Construction, And CRM At Pantheon 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, unveiled a series of new product announcements last week at Pantheon 2025 designed to help contractors deliver better outcomes for their businesses and their customers. The new capabilities span automation, AI, financial tools, innovations in commercial service, improvements in construction management, and the launch of a brand new CRM experience, reflecting ServiceTitan's continued investment in supporting long-term customer success across the trades.

“The real story of Pantheon 2025 was the extraordinary success of our customers,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan.“From the first fully automated job , to AI-powered tools that drive revenue and profitability, and purpose-built solutions engineered specifically for roofing, commercial, construction, and enterprise businesses. It's impressive to see the most innovative contractors in the trades keeping up with transformative technological advancements, and turning it into their greatest advantage.”

Headlining this year's announcements was the introduction of Atlas , an advanced AI-powered tool that forms an agentic layer across the ServiceTitan platform, anticipating the needs of contractors, adapting their workflows and taking action in real time by running reports, dispatching techs, guiding technicians, and even throttling marketing spend when demand shifts. Atlas leverages the full power of ServiceTitan and modern large language models like Google's Gemini to continuously grow smarter and more capable. Now paired with Adaptive Capacity, contractors can forecast job volume, account for technician availability, and automatically adjust their booking and marketing strategies - maximizing revenue and minimizing manual intervention.

The company also announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Conduit Tech , an HVAC design and sales platform that leverages next-generation software, LiDAR technology, and permit-ready load calculations. This acquisition will enable ServiceTitan to empower contractors with fast and accurate measurement tools and custom visualizations that deliver both technical accuracy and an exceptional customer experience homeowners can trust.

Additional announcements made at Pantheon include:



ServiceTitan Maximize Program: Bundling all "Pro" products like, Marketing Pro, Scheduling Pro, Sales Pro, Dispatch Pro, and Contact Center Pro – to achieve full AI automation with one simple package also including enhanced AI implementation support.

Contact Center Pro: AI first omnichannel contact center solution now includes CSR and manager agentic AI assist, centralized call management, and automated follow-ups-integrated with AdCap and marketing attribution.

AI CSRs : Our native AI CSRs previously only available on Contact Center Pro can now be used on demand by all customers, providing them with AI-powered booking and general customer support regardless of their telephony systems.

Field Pro + Bluon Integration: From pre-job briefs and real-time diagnostics, to daily activity summaries and follow-up handoffs into Marketing Pro, ServiceTitan now equips technicians and managers with AI-driven coaching, actionable insights, and AI-guided diagnosis & troubleshooting for both commercial and residential equipment.

Route Optimization Automation: Automatically create the most efficient schedules with a single click, as the system intelligently plans around your fixed appointments, arrival windows, and technician skills.

Route Management : Dispatchers can plan compact, efficient routes with map-based tools, and track one-time jobs and recurring visits all in one place-cutting drive time while keeping schedules predictable and organized.

App Marketplace: A one-stop shop for adding third-party integrations and apps that adapt and extend ServiceTitan's platform, adding new capabilities to help customers meet their business needs.

Automations Command Center: Providing businesses with unprecedented visibility into their automations, allowing them to understand, modify, and discover new ways to leverage AI and rules-based automation across the entire ServiceTitan ecosystem.

Benchmark+ : Enterprise intelligence tool that delivers real-time, board-ready insights tailored to your business-so leaders can stop reacting and start making faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions. Included as part of the new Titan Package.

New Exteriors Tools: Purpose-built tools for roofing, siding, and exterior contractors streamlining field-to-office coordination, integrating supplier catalogs, and supporting scalable growth.

Field Mobile App: Empowering technicians and streamlining their workflows through Optical Character Recognition (OCR) equipment plate scanning, native phone form factor, Spanish language support, AI-powered invoice summary and enhanced media management. Financial Modernization: ServiceTitan's all-in-one financial stack now offers Tap to Pay, Pay by Bank, tip collection, embedded financing, and accounts payable automation - giving businesses complete control over cash flow, customer experience, and back-office efficiency.

For commercial contractors, ServiceTitan introduced a range of powerful upgrades tailored to their unique needs:



Commercial CRM: Expanded capabilities that help contractors segment, personalize, and automate communication with prospects and customers - from booking to re-engagement.

Equipment Tasking: Guides technicians step-by-step through tasks on specific commercial assets, ensuring consistent service delivery, adherence to protocols, and the use of correct materials.

Service Agreement Automation: Enables technicians and office staff to instantly generate professional service in a few clicks. Agreement proposals are pre-populated by AI and existing data, and lets the office quickly send them to customers for e-signature.

Field Mobile App Enhancements: An AI-powered field assistant that acts like an experienced mentor, providing instant access to troubleshooting guides and relevant schematics to help technicians diagnose issues and find the right solutions faster.

Customer Portal 2.0: Gives customers 24/7 self-service access to complete service history, equipment data, and the ability to approve quotes or schedule appointments. This enhances transparency, builds trust, and reduces the administrative burden on office staff.

Accounts Payable: Automate workflows and enhance job costing accuracy with automated bill scanning, 3-way matching, and bill approvals to save time and lower operational costs. Key Integrations: Integrations with Miter , Lumber , Togal , and ResQ streamline Payroll, HR, Job Costing, Pricebook materials, and a wide variety of other essential workflows.



For construction contractors, ServiceTitan unveiled purpose-built enhancements designed to meet the demands of complex projects:



Crew Management: From Crew Scheduling to Crew Timekeeping, you get all the capabilities you need to run every crew effectively.

Daily Logs: Allow foremen to quickly generate standardized daily logs on-site, with AI-recommended actions (coming soon) based on field outcomes. It seamlessly transitions critical jobsite information to the office for real-time visibility and easy sharing with GCs.

RFIs: Streamline the RFI process by allowing field teams to quickly document and submit requests directly to the GC, accelerating response times and minimizing project delays. It provides integrated communication and tracking with a complete audit trail, and can easily be converted to a Change Order.

Change Orders: Simplify the process of managing project modifications, from creation to approval and billing, ensuring every adjustment is documented and profits are protected. Integrated in ServiceTitan with RFIs, estimates, and financials, it reduces administrative overhead and provides real-time visibility into the financial impact of changes.

Document Management and Markups: Centralize all drawings, plans, and documents in a secure space, providing field teams with instant access to critical information. With folders, sharing, markup, and annotation capabilities, project teams can work more efficiently and collaboratively.

Project P&L: Provides a single source of truth to understand true costs, revenues, and profitability at any given moment for any project. AI-Powered Project Financials: Provides intelligent alerts of potential overruns before they become critical issues. This gives project managers the visibility they need to stay on budget, rather than reacting to problems after they've already impacted profitability.



The company also made upgrades to its current suite of Pro products, including:



Fleet Pro + Ford Pro Integration: Hardware-free GPS tracking and safety alerts built into ServiceTitan.

Marketing Pro : Expanding coverage of demand generation channels and enabling Atlas to manage the full lifecycle of advertising campaigns, intelligently reallocating spend to maximize return. Scheduling Pro: Turning every booking into a revenue-maximizing moment with payment capture, Adaptive Capacity integration, membership sign-ups, and agentic booking integrated with Marketing campaigns.



