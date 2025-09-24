Nutriband Inc. To Present At The Microcap Rodeo Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thursday, September 25, 2025 in New York City

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (The Company) (Nasdaq:NTRB) (Nasdaq: NTRBW), announces it will participate in the MicroCap Rodeo Conference, to be held Thursday, June 25, 2025, in New York City.

For example: Company Chairman, Serguei Melnik, will be attending the conference to discuss the company's operational highlights, growth initiatives, and strategic direction for its platform technology AVERSA.

The presentation will be at 10AM on Thursday September 25, and will be webcast live. Interested parties can register to watch the virtual presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with approved investors. More information and registration for the conference can be found at .

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors, for money managers and investors. On September 25, 2025, the executive management teams of approximately 15 microcap companies across a wide swath of industries will participate. Investors will have the opportunity to discover unique, high-quality stock ideas for their portfolios through group presentations and one-on-one meetings. The conference will also feature industry guest speakers and ample networking opportunities throughout the event.

For more information, please contact: ...

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSATM technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ''believes,”“anticipates,”“expects” and words of similar import, constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January, 2025, filed April 28, 2025, the Forms 10-Q's filed subsequent to the Form 10-K in 2025, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

