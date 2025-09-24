INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. - LSAK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (“Lesaka” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LSAK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lesaka and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 10, 2025, Lesaka disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors had“concluded that the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025, respectively, included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025, respectively (the“Quarterly Reports”), should be restated, and that such unaudited condensed financial statements should no longer be relied upon, due to the Company's re-evaluation of the classification of certain revenue that has been reported as an agent rather than as principal, and related cost of goods sold.”

On this news, Lesaka's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 11, 2025.

