Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. - LSAK


2025-09-24 04:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (“Lesaka” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LSAK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lesaka and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 10, 2025, Lesaka disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors had“concluded that the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025, respectively, included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025, respectively (the“Quarterly Reports”), should be restated, and that such unaudited condensed financial statements should no longer be relied upon, due to the Company's re-evaluation of the classification of certain revenue that has been reported as an agent rather than as principal, and related cost of goods sold.”

On this news, Lesaka's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 11, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

