Smart Machines Market To Grow At 20.8% CAGR Through 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$400.6 billion
|Market size forecast
|$1.2 trillion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 20.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Type, Component, End Use
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Middle East and Africa
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- In the smart machines market, the autonomous vehicle type is expected to witness the fastest growth of 20.1% and is expected to reach $307.4 billion by the end of 2030, driven by increasing focus on road safety and advances in AI and sensor technologies.
- North America has the second-largest market share. This is primarily attributed to its advanced tech infrastructure, high adoption rates of smart devices, and significant investment across sectors.
- The global smart machine market is entering a new era, with intelligent systems becoming mainstream across industries. Future trends point to the widespread adoption of autonomous robots, vehicles, and smart home devices driven by labor shortages, AI advances, and ROI. The market is expected to evolve into a "physical AI" revolution, making smart machines as common as smartphones.
Emerging startups:
- Figure AI, Inc., a U.S.-based robotics firm established in 2022, is focused on creating AI-powered humanoid robots.
- Service Robotics Inc., established in 2023, is a U.S.-based company that designs, builds, and operates self-driving delivery robots for use in public spaces, primarily for food delivery.
- Circular develops an advanced health monitoring platform that integrates compact hardware design with personalized data insights .
The report addresses the following questions:What are the global smart machine market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global smart machines market was valued at $400.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2025 to 2030.
- The rise of intelligent automation, the rising demand for autonomous robots and vehicles worldwide, and advances in AI and ML are fuel the demand for smart machines worldwide.
- The global shrinking labor population, increasing government investment in advanced transportation, and growing adoption of intelligent assistants are creating strong momentum for adoption and investment. However, the high costs associated with smart machines, along with privacy and cybersecurity concerns, make them economically unviable for large-scale deployment.
- The smart home devices segment is expected to continue dominating the global smart machines market, driven by their widespread adoption due to improved security and energy efficiency. Also, growing government investments in smart city initiatives are boosting the adoption of smart home devices.
- The Asia-Pacific region is the leading revenue generator for the global smart machines market. In 2024, it accounted for $143.8 billion in revenue, representing about 35.9% of the global market. The high market share is due to strong government backing, advanced infrastructure, rising consumer demand, and rising adoption of smart home infrastructure.
Market leaders include:
- AMAZON INC. ABB ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.) APPLE INC. AUTOX INC. BAIDU BOSTON DYNAMICS IBM CORP. KUKA AG LOCUS ROBOTICS MICROSOFT OTTO BY ROCKWELL AUTOMATION PERCEPTO LTD. SALESFORCE INC. SAMSUNG SKYDIO INC. SOUNDHOUND AI INC. WAYMO LLC.
