Smart Machines Market To Grow At 20.8% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Smart Machines: Technologies and Global Markets ” is projected to increase from $455 billion in 2025 to $1.2 trillion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2025 through 2030.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the global smart machines market, examining revenue trends across segments such as product type, component, end use, and region. It covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, offering insights into market dynamics and growth potential. The report also highlights emerging technologies and the competitive landscape, concluding with profiles of leading companies driving innovation. This helps stakeholders identify opportunities and make informed strategic decisions.

This report is especially relevant now as the smart machines market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing demand for intelligent automation, autonomous robots and vehicles, and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). It analyzes trends, growth opportunities, and challenges. For industrial companies and investors, the insights offered will aid in making informed decisions, fostering innovation, and maintaining a competitive edge in a fast-evolving technological landscape.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Automation in Manufacturing: Smart machines are revolutionizing manufacturing by automating repetitive and complex tasks, leading to increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved product quality. With technologies like robotics and IoT, factories are becoming more adaptive and capable of mass customization.

Demand for Autonomous Robots: Industries are increasingly adopting autonomous robots to handle tasks in dangerous, labor-intensive, or high-precision environments. These robots are used in sectors like logistics, healthcare, and agriculture, driven by advances in sensors, AI, and mobility technologies.

Demand for Autonomous Vehicles: The push for autonomous vehicles, including self-driving cars, drones, and delivery robots, is reshaping transportation and logistics. These vehicles promise safer roads, more efficient delivery systems, and reduced environmental impact, supported by innovations in AI, LiDAR, and real-time navigation systems.

Advances in AI and Machine Learning: AI and ML are the core technologies enabling smart machines to learn, adapt, and make decisions. From predictive maintenance to natural language processing and computer vision, these advances are making machines more intelligent and capable across various industries.

