Is Erika Kirk Banned From Romania? Know The Truth Behind Viral Claims
One of the X users said,“Did ya'll know Erika Kirk is banned from Romania because her Evangelical group was accused of trafficking children out of Romanian villages?” Another mentioned,“There have been rumors on social media that Erika Kirk's charity in Romania (Romanian Angels) was involved with child trafficking or illegal adoption practices.”
“Erika Kirk once ran a charity organization in Romania that was accused of child trafficking. Romanian Angels allegedly pipelined kids to private islands, the UK and Israel ,” a third user alleged.
What's the truth?
These claims remain unverified. There have been no official investigations, charges, or statements from Romanian authorities or the US State Department confirming any misconduct or a ban involving Erika Kirk or her nonprofit. The accusations seem to stem from speculation and rumour rather than confirmed evidence.Also Read | Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, named new CEO and Chair of Turning Point USA
“There's no confirmed evidence that Erika Kirk (often linked to Trump in recent news) is banned from Romania. Fact-checks show unverified social media claims about her Romanian Angels charity involving trafficking lack official support; Romanian court records and media reports show no such accusations. She visited Romania multiple times for charity work without issues,” a Grok fact-check stated.Also Read | Charlie Kirk memorial: Trump calls conservative activist 'martyr' | In Pics 'More tours in years ahead to come': Erika Kirk
While addressing the nation, Erika pledged to carry on Charlie's legacy, noting that she would continue the campus tour.
She mentioned, "He never gave up. One of his mottos was never surrender. So I want to tell that we will never surrender. The campus tour will continue. There will be even more tours in the years ahead to come. In a world filled with chaos doubt and uncertainty, my husbands voice will remain."
