Under Mission YUVA, J&K Bank Continues Youth Empowerment

Srinagar- Carrying forward the J&K Government's flagship initiative“Mission YUVA” aimed at empowering youth through entrepreneurship and self-employment, J&K Bank today organised 'Roz-e-YUVA' login day event in Srinagar to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with credit opportunities and hand over fresh sanction letters to beneficiaries at the local level.

The event was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo(IAS), Bank's Chief General Manager Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, ADC Srinagar Rifat Aftab Qureshi, Zonal Head (Srinagar) Layek Ahmad Jan, and other senior officers of the Bank and district administration, where 30 sanction letters were formally handed over to beneficiaries to start different self-employment units.

Speaking at the event Deputy Commissioner Akhshay Labroo Lauded the Bank's pro-active role in speedy disposal of cases by extending timely credit support and emphasised the importance of Mission Yuva initiative for addressing unemployment issues and creating an enterprise ecosystem

Akhshay Labroo said so far highest number of cases have been sanctioned in District Srinagar with total sanctions crossing the mark of 780 and urged all the stakeholders to expedite the disposal of all pending loan cases under Mission YUVA so that maximum benefits reach the youth swiftly.

He further said that the district administration and J&K Bank remain fully dedicated to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs in Srinagar as they take bold steps towards shaping their future and contributing to regional growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief General Manager (Operation), J&K Bank Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat said we are privileged to support and empower youth with the timely financial support which will help them to transform their ideas into viable and growth-oriented enterprises. Bank's commitment to MISSION YUVA reflects its broader mission of fostering inclusive economic growth and social responsibility