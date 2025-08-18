Premier League: Team Of The Week Featuring Haaland, Reijnders And Raya

The first Premier League Team of the Week for 2025/26 features standout performers from Matchday 1. From David Raya's heroics in goal to Erling Haaland's continued scoring spree, these players made their mark on the opening weekend.

The Premier League is back and the first team of the week for 2025/26 is packed with players who delivered eye-catching displays in the season's curtain raiser.

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal)

Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford saw David Raya turn in a remarkable performance, playing a crucial role in their narrow 1-0 victory over Manchester United. While United's keeper Altay Bayindir will want to forget his costly error, Raya excelled on the big stage, making a weekend-high seven saves-including a sensational reflex stop to deny Matheus Cunha.

Right-back: Josh Acheampong (Chelsea)

With Tosin Adarabioyo ruled out, Josh Acheampong was thrust into the starting lineup and did not disappoint. The 19-year-old showed composure and confidence on the right flank, frequently pushing forward while supporting Reece James' movements into midfield. Acheampong was tenacious, winning nine of his 12 defensive duels in Chelsea's 0-0 stalemate with Crystal Palace.

Centre-back: Dan Ballard (Sunderland)

A pivotal figure in Sunderland's recent play-off run, Ballard picked up right where he left off on Sunderland's Premier League return. In a commanding defensive display, he notched nine clearances (including a crucial goal-line intervention) and was perfect in ground duels (4/4). Impressively, he also found the net with a powerful header in Sunderland's emphatic 3-0 victory over West Ham.

Centre-back: Dan Burn (Newcastle United)

Partnering Ballard is Dan Burn, who was a defensive rock as Newcastle earned a point away at Aston Villa. Burn kept England striker Ollie Watkins quiet throughout, dominating in the air with six aerial duel wins and making several timely challenges to help preserve the draw.

Left-back: Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City)

Former Wolves man Rayan Ait-Nouri immediately made his mark on Premier League debut for Manchester City against his old club. He topped City's stats for tackles, clearances, and interceptions, adding solidity and attacking threat down the left-evidence that Pep Guardiola has found a versatile asset for his backline.

Midfield: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

Elliot Anderson made a splash in his Forest debut with arguably one of the assists of the weekend. His perfectly timed pass set up Chris Wood's goal, showcasing Anderson's vision and sharpness in midfield. Based on this showing, England selectors will be watching closely.

Midfield: Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

Reijnders enjoyed a dream Premier League debut with City, dictating the game and showcasing his creative talents. After a dazzling slalom run and lofted pass, he helped craft the opener against Wolves, then scored himself, and later laid on a third for Erling Haaland. He joins a small, elite group of City players to both score and assist on their debut.

Midfield: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Forest fans will be thrilled their side retained Gibbs-White, whose performance was central to Forest's 3-1 win over Brentford. He supplied a wonderful cross for Dan Ndoye's goal and orchestrated play creatively throughout, forming part of an exciting midfield trio with Anderson and Sangare.

Forward: Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)

Liverpool's new signing Hugo Ekitike wasted no time endearing himself to the Anfield faithful, scoring on his league debut after a goal in the Community Shield. He later turned provider, assisting Cody Gakpo, and showed poise and presence on the big stage.

Forward: Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Building on momentum from a strong showing in the UEFA Super Cup, Richarlison staked his claim as Tottenham's main striker. He struck with a cool finish from Mohammed Kudus's cross, and followed up with a spectacular scissor-kick for his second-displaying both technical prowess and work-rate off the ball.

Forward: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

For Erling Haaland, August means goals. He bagged two more in City's 4-0 rout of Wolves, bringing his tally to an astonishing 21 Premier League goals in just 12 August appearances-a truly remarkable record for the Norwegian striker.