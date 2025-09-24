Azercell's“Dataminds Bootcamp” Equips Young Talents With Data And AI Skills

MENAFN - AzerNews) Internship and employment opportunities offered to the 11 top-performing graduates at Azercell

Azercell's“DataMinds Bootcamp”, organized with the technological support of Amazon Web Services (AWS), has successfully concluded, marking another milestone in the company's contribution to digital talent development in Azerbaijan. Over the course of a seven-week intensive training program, 31 students gained essential knowledge and hands-on skills in data and artificial intelligence.

The program focused on data collection and analysis, large-scale data management, and the application of artificial intelligence. Guided by Azercell's data and AI experts, participants engaged in interactive sessions on DataOps, MLOps, and Generative AI, applying their skills to real-world projects. The final stage of the program, featuring professional development workshops, further strengthened participants' teamwork, problem-solving, and project management skills.

Congratulating the graduates, Sabir Mardanov, director of Azercell's Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Department and Orkhan Guliyev, director of the Digital Transformation Department at Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), highlighted the increasing importance of data in management and decision-making, emphasizing the program's contribution to advancing digital expertise and strengthening professional talent.

Graduates were awarded official certificates in recognition of their achievements. Participants shared their impressions, noting that the program's combination of theoretical knowledge and practical application provides a solid foundation for their future career development.

Eleven top-performing students were offered internships and employment opportunities at Azercell. Among them are promising talents from leading institutions such as Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Baku Engineering University, New York University, ADA University, the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ), and Baku Higher Oil School.

Through initiatives like“DataMinds Bootcamp,” Azercell reaffirms its commitment to strengthening Azerbaijan's education, innovation, and digital ecosystem. By empowering young talents with cutting-edge technological skills, the company contributes to the country's digital transformation, fosters an innovative environment, and nurtures highly qualified specialists for the future.