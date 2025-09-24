Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of Portugal In New York

President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of Portugal In New York


2025-09-24 03:11:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 24, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic, in New York, Azernews reports.

MENAFN24092025000195011045ID1110106982

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search